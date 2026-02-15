Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Invests $833,000 in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 507,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 149,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.13 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FUMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

