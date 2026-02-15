Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 172.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HD stock opened at $391.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $389.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

