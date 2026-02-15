Unconventional Investor LLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $69.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

