Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.02 and last traded at $69.8260. 26,472,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 22,643,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $799,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.