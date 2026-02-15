TT Capital Management LLC Sells 83,600 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

TT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the period. TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 187.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

