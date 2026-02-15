TT Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,980 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

TT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties makes up 1.0% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 946,381 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 714,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 249.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 181,732 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $5,179,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,124,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.99.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

