Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.64.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock valued at $105,184,255. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

