TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. argenex makes up about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of argenex worth $94,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in argenex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in argenex by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in argenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $821.96 on Friday. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $836.13 and a 200 day moving average of $800.54.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.78.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

