TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $48,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $193.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.56 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.