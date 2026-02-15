Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF $TSME Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919,956 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,493.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:TSME opened at $46.62 on Friday. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. TSME was launched on Oct 5, 2022 and is managed by Thrivent.

