Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 105,992 Shares of Certara, Inc. $CERT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,992 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Certara were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Certara by 66.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 50.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 45.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.47. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 price target on Certara in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

