Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 36,852 Banco De Chile $BCH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco De Chile by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 161.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 276.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 26.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Banco De Chile Stock Performance
Banco De Chile stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. Banco De Chile has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco De Chile from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Banco De Chile and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
About Banco De Chile
Banco de Chile (NYSE: BCH) is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country’s oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.
The bank’s core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.
