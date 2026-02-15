Thomas Heineman Purchases 12,132 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Heineman acquired 12,132 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,830.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 168,201 shares in the company, valued at C$191,749.14. This trade represents a 7.77% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

