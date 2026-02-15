The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRV opened at $293.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.16. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $304.40.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.
Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.
On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.
