TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.86%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $493,434,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,365,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,907,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,241,195,000 after buying an additional 1,509,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped consensus estimates, sending investor optimism about near-term cash generation. Management reported EPS above street forecasts and solid margins. MarketBeat Q4 earnings

Q4 results topped consensus estimates, sending investor optimism about near-term cash generation. Management reported EPS above street forecasts and solid margins. Positive Sentiment: Shares rose to near all-time highs after the earnings beat, reflecting positive market reception alongside peer strength (Enbridge). MSN: Enbridge, TC Energy rise to all-time highs

Shares rose to near all-time highs after the earnings beat, reflecting positive market reception alongside peer strength (Enbridge). Positive Sentiment: Operational performance was highlighted: strongest safety performance in five years, 15 flow records in 2025, and management signaled progress in commercial discussions that could lead to incremental project announcements in 2026. The company also raised its dividend for the 26th consecutive year. GlobeNewswire: Q4 and full-year results

Operational performance was highlighted: strongest safety performance in five years, 15 flow records in 2025, and management signaled progress in commercial discussions that could lead to incremental project announcements in 2026. The company also raised its dividend for the 26th consecutive year. Neutral Sentiment: TC Energy filed its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements and annual disclosure documents, providing more detail for investors to review (MD&A, AIF). These disclosures support transparency but are informational rather than catalytic. GlobeNewswire: annual disclosure filing

TC Energy filed its 2025 audited consolidated financial statements and annual disclosure documents, providing more detail for investors to review (MD&A, AIF). These disclosures support transparency but are informational rather than catalytic. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly materials and the conference call/slide deck are available for investors to assess guidance, project updates and segment detail. Press release / slide deck

Quarterly materials and the conference call/slide deck are available for investors to assess guidance, project updates and segment detail. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, reported EPS was lower than the same quarter a year ago (quarterly comparisons mixed across sources), which could temper enthusiasm about growth trajectory. Reuters: beats Q4 profit estimates

Despite beating estimates, reported EPS was lower than the same quarter a year ago (quarterly comparisons mixed across sources), which could temper enthusiasm about growth trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and liquidity metrics remain potential headwinds: low quick/current ratios (around 0.56/0.63) and a debt-to-equity near 1.6 increase sensitivity to rate and funding risks for capital projects. Investors should weigh the dividend reliability against leverage.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

