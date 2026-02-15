Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,374 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises about 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4,716.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.7%

Allison Transmission stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.82. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $118.75.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

