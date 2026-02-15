Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Sysmex Trading Down 9.6%

SSMXY opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Sysmex had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $837.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan‐based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high‐speed, high‐volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.