Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 16,622 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
