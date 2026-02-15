Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.02 Million Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,458 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,295,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 2,038,234 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,868,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,122,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,495,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 830,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

