Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 13,041 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $518,267,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kroger by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,444 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kroger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after purchasing an additional 265,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,476,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,126,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,028,000 after buying an additional 300,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

