Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Position in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of Willdan Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Compass Point set a $125.00 target price on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Willdan Group Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28.

Willdan Group Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.