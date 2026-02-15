STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $20.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.9063.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.4%

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

STAA opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.06. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 27,485 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $606,044.25. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 15,453,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,752,519.45. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,934,138 shares of company stock worth $50,485,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 13,519,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,227 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,984,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,084,000 after acquiring an additional 421,840 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 2,507,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 252,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,076,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.