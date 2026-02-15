St. Louis Trust Co Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

St. Louis Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $206.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

