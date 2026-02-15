St. Louis Trust Co Has $42.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $626.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

