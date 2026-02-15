SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 49,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 121,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
SS Innovations International
SS Innovations International Stock Performance
SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS Innovations International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.
SS Innovations International Company Profile
AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
