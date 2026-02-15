SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Stock Holdings Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 952,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1,467.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 585,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 547,696 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 336,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 327,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 313,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

