SpaceN Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SN)

SpaceN (SN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, SpaceN has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. SpaceN has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $1.50 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceN token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpaceN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SpaceN Token Profile

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. SpaceN’s official website is www.spacen.xyz. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft.

SpaceN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 0.12719215 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.