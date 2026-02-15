South32 Limited (S32) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
South32 Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
About South32
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.