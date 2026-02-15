South32 Limited (S32) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals.

