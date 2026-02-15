SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of SoFi Technologies worth $32,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,235,000 after buying an additional 820,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 87.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,361,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,849 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 261,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.61 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Articles

