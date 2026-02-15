SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 529 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 726 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMTGY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS: SMTGY) is a Germany-based provider of solar power equipment and energy management solutions. The company specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of photovoltaic (PV) inverters, which convert direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current suitable for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. SMA’s product lineup also extends to hybrid inverters, battery inverters, and complete energy storage systems, enabling customers to integrate renewable energy sources, storage and consumption under a single platform.

In addition to inverters, SMA offers digital monitoring and management software that allows operators to optimize system performance, troubleshoot faults and analyze energy yields in real time.

