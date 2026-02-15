Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

SBSW stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Sibanye Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCM Encore LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hatch Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

