Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Drops By 28.1%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,382,379 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 1,922,965 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.9 days.

Resolute Mining Trading Down 14.3%

OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited, trading OTC under the symbol RMGGF, is an Australian‐based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets across Africa and Australia. The company’s core activities include open‐pit and underground mining, ore processing and the sale of gold dore bars to regional refineries. Resolute’s vertically integrated approach encompasses the full mining lifecycle, from early‐stage exploration to sustained production and asset optimisation.

Resolute’s principal operating assets include the Syama Gold Mine in Mali, the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana, the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal and the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.