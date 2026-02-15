Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Decreases By 45.8%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,325,887 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 7,980,287 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MAWHF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) is a China-based furniture manufacturer specializing in upholstered products. The company’s core offerings include reclining sofas, stationary upholstered seating and occasional chairs, designed for both residential and commercial markets. Through a combination of in-house design and external collaborations, Man Wah delivers a range of styles from classic to contemporary.

Operations are centered in Foshan, Guangdong province, where the company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities.

