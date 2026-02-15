Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Drops By 31.5%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,146,110 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 1,672,110 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

CGMBF opened at $0.50 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Limited (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) is a Beijing-based joint-stock commercial bank offering a broad spectrum of banking and financial services. Established in January 1996, it was the first nationwide bank in China primarily funded by non-state-owned enterprises. The bank’s core operations include corporate banking solutions such as working capital loans, trade finance and project financing, alongside personal banking services including deposits, consumer lending, wealth management and credit card offerings.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, China Minsheng Banking maintains a comprehensive financial markets division providing foreign exchange, fixed-income products, derivatives trading and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.