Short Interest in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Drops By 19.1%

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,894,882 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 36,975,176 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,741,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

