Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Declines By 36.9%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,603 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 2,541 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 21,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.92.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.
