Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Declines By 36.9%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,603 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 2,541 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 21,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. T3 Companies LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.