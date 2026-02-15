Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Grows By 34.5%

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,856 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 7,328 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $9.83 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.

Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.