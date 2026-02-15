Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Drops By 19.3%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,250 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 1,549 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Air T Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AIRTP stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Air T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

