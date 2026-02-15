Short Interest in Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Decreases By 25.9%

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 936,137 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 1,263,530 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,841,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,841,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATPC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Agape ATP to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agape ATP

Institutional Trading of Agape ATP

Agape ATP Stock Up 8.7%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agape ATP Corporation ( NASDAQ:ATPC Free Report ) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agape ATP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 155,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,743. Agape ATP has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $128.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.35.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.