Scott Thomas Sells 3,239 Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Thomas sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $458,739.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,560.59. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.8%

CRUS opened at $144.63 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $146.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $580.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.