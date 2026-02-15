Scott Jay Goldman Sells 4,430 Shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $527,037.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,505.65. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Jay Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $459,981.76.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $119.36 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 230,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $524,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 23.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.