Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $623,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $143.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -250.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.