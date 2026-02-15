Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $543,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.72.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $250.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $256.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

