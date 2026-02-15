Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Financial Analysis

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sartorius and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius 0 1 0 1 3.00 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. 1 0 1 0 2.00

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.62%. Given Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. is more favorable than Sartorius.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius 3.82% 8.19% 3.15% Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sartorius and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sartorius and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius $3.66 billion 2.12 $90.90 million $2.15 105.27 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A

Sartorius has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N..

Volatility and Risk

Sartorius has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sartorius beats Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

