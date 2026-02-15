Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $240.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.20. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. This trade represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short‑term buying momentum: traders are buying the post‑earnings drop and the stock has bounced off prior support levels, leading to a sharp intraday rebound even after the Q4 miss. Read More.

Short‑term buying momentum: traders are buying the post‑earnings drop and the stock has bounced off prior support levels, leading to a sharp intraday rebound even after the Q4 miss. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational and product positives: Coinbase highlights doubling crypto trading market share in 2025, subscription strength and new initiatives (Agentic/AI wallets) that diversify revenue and address longer‑term growth. Read More.

Operational and product positives: Coinbase highlights doubling crypto trading market share in 2025, subscription strength and new initiatives (Agentic/AI wallets) that diversify revenue and address longer‑term growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction is mixed: many firms cut price targets and trimmed estimates (wide dispersion of PTs), leaving both upside and downside scenarios for investors to weigh. Read More.

Analyst reaction is mixed: many firms cut price targets and trimmed estimates (wide dispersion of PTs), leaving both upside and downside scenarios for investors to weigh. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in some feeds shows 0 shares (days‑to‑cover 0.0) — the reporting appears unreliable and provides no clear short‑squeeze signal.

Short‑interest data in some feeds shows 0 shares (days‑to‑cover 0.0) — the reporting appears unreliable and provides no clear short‑squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss and first quarterly loss in two years: Coinbase reported a $667M net loss, revenue down ~21% Y/Y and EPS below estimates — the core trading business remains sensitive to crypto price moves. Read More.

Q4 miss and first quarterly loss in two years: Coinbase reported a $667M net loss, revenue down ~21% Y/Y and EPS below estimates — the core trading business remains sensitive to crypto price moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling raises governance/sentiment concerns: reporting shows large stock sales by CEO Brian Armstrong (reported ~$550M) and a CFO sale (~$56M), which can weigh on investor confidence. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling raises governance/sentiment concerns: reporting shows large stock sales by CEO Brian Armstrong (reported ~$550M) and a CFO sale (~$56M), which can weigh on investor confidence. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational hiccup: a brief platform outage affected buy/sell/transfer functionality around the earnings release, spotlighting execution risk. Read More.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.