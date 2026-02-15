Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Up 24.5% – Time to Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 588,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 129,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

