Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $40,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CSL opened at $408.96 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.65.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,279,555.76. This represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

