Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Sandisk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,917,000.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $626.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion and a PE ratio of -82.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $725.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

