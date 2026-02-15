Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Sandisk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,917,000.
Sandisk News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kioxia-led shortage signals and sector momentum are driving buying across memory names; analysts and news outlets point to early multi-year bookings and continued tight NAND supply as a structural tailwind for SanDisk. SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Rallies 5% as Memory Shortage Gets Worse – Time to Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide strength (Micron, WDC, STX) lifted SanDisk as investors rotated into memory plays after suppliers signaled constrained supply and earlier-than-usual bookings for 2027–28. Why Are Memory Chip Stocks Up Today? SanDisk (SNDK) Leads
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups explain that SanDisk’s scale, JV relationships and focus on high-end data‑center flash give it pricing power and outsized earnings leverage in the current AI-driven cycle. Why SanDisk Stock Skyrocketed: 5 Key Questions Answered
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces summarizing the rally, ownership and street price-target activity provide context for momentum but don’t add new company-specific catalysts; useful for positioning and risk checks. With SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Up 165%, Let’s Look at Who Owns it
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad-market recognition pieces (e.g., roundup of strong S&P performers) keep the stock on screens but are not direct operational news for SanDisk. These 3 Zacks ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Reflect the Hottest S&P 500 Stocks of 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Cautionary analysis warns the memory “party” could end if manufacturers ramp supply, AI spending normalizes, or competition/valuation concerns surface — all risks that could reverse recent profits quickly. Sandisk: The Storage Party May Be Coming To An End
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Sandisk Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $626.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion and a PE ratio of -82.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $725.00.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Sandisk
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
