Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,641 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Rambus worth $35,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,216.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,320.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,549 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $135.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Rambus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cfra cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

