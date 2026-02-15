Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. $GGG

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Graco worth $43,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Graco by 432.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 69,573 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Graco by 154.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,458,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,285 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Graco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GGG stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $95.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.99 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

Graco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $263,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.20. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 2,223 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $195,757.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,918.76. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock worth $1,739,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.